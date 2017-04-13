Thursday, the City of Shreveport flatly disputed allegations that it systematically overcharges customers for sewage service by manipulating billing schedules and meter readings.
In a response to a petition for class action suit, the city defends its billing practices. The city claims the way water meters are read and calculated are practical and follow city ordinance. The filing also suggests changes in the process should happen before the City Council, not in court.
Businessman Scott Pernici, who is engaged in an increasingly acrimonious legal battle with the city over water and sewer billing, alleged in a suit earlier this spring that the city’s billing practices have resulted in millions of dollars in overcharges citywide during the past decade.
Shreveport has an arcane billing system where water usage in the four "winter months" of November through February is used to calculate a customer's sewer rate for the entire year.
Pernici’s suit -- which seeks to be class action that others can join collectively -- alleges the city has added in extra days to increase water usage during certain months; measured water usage from October, when it would be expected to be higher; and "rounded up" water usage to the nearest thousand gallons to determine rates. With 65,000 water and sewerage customers, all that has led to millions of dollars in sewer overcharges over the years, the suit alleges.
The city’s attorney, Julie Lafargue, fired back in a filing on Thursday, saying the city bills in 1,000-gallon increments, which is allowed by ordinance; meters can’t all be read on the last day of the month, so some inclusion from neighboring months is expected; and rounding fractions is permitted by ordinance. She asked a judge to dismiss the suit.
“The law gives the city great discretion in applying its own ordinance,” Lafargue said. If Pernici wants calculations done differently, Lafargue said, “the appropriate remedy is through the legislative body – the City Council – and not the courts.”
This lawsuit is the latest salvo between Pernici and the administration of Mayor Ollie Tyler over water and sewer bills. Pernici says the city wants to shoot the messenger and the city saying it's all politics that is costing them time and money.
Pernici has filed two previous suits: The first was last year, alleging the city took steps to correct chronic under billing of heavy water users without compensating him for bringing it to their attention. Last month, Pernici filed a defamation suit against the mayor, alleging she and her top aide made malicious comments that his demands for compensation amounted to a shakedown. The city is fighting both lawsuits.
The Tyler administration has said they believe Pernici got inside information about water billing problems. Pernici denies it, saying he discovered it after noticing his water bill didn't appear right.
Pernici called the water-billing system "hopelessly broken" and expressed frustration over the progress of the first lawsuit.
Tyler, who inherited the problem when she took office, has acknowledged the city cannot guarantee bills are correct. Her administration has sued the software company that set up the billing system.