SHREVEPORT, La. -- They are the words the city's residents have been waiting almost a week to hear: Water Department restores service.
That was the headline from a news release from the Perkins administration, though it noted there were still isolated outages in extreme west Shreveport that water had yet to reach.
"They may not have 100 percent of the pressure that they are used to seeing. But almost everybody -- and I don't really know of anybody that doesn't have water -- but I'm sure there might be one or two streets that the water hasn't quite gotten there yet," Shreveport Water and Sewerage director William Daniel told KTBS.
There were also sporadic outages where city crews were repairing the last of the broken city water lines. Daniel reported to the council on Tuesday that they had fixed more than 70 of them.
He's relieved that the water crisis has finally ebbed.
"We know that it was more than an inconvenience, that in some cases could've been a matter of life and death. We worked very hard to get it to the hospitals and other places -- dialysis centers -- where they actually needed it. But there was a commitment from the mayor on down to getting this done as quickly as possible," Daniel said.
Daniel hopes the boil advisory will be lifted as soon as Friday. Water samples will have to be tested and approved by the Louisiana Department of Health. Daniel cautions that the advisory may go until Saturday.
Daniel says lessons have been learned that the city will apply to future bouts with old man winter.
"We're going to try to have generators at the booster pump stations so that that doesn't go out," he said, noting that the city lost those pumps amid power outages.
Daniel says SWEPCO was able to keep power on at the Amiss Water Treatment Plant.
Also regarding planning for future cold weather threats to the water system, Daniel said, "We're going to look at having some smart pressure meters at different points around the city where we can make determinations as we go along so we can better understand how the system is behaving."
Daniel praised water department crews who toiled around the clock, sometimes repairing pipes in subfreezing weather, to restore service to the city.