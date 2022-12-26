SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure.
Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston.
The problems for city water customers started on Saturday. The arctic blast caused pipes to burst in some places.
Also, some private businesses that had busted pipes were not accessible to city crews so that added to the problem. Many customers were leaving their faucets dripping to avoid busted pipes and that was also contributing to low water pressure, city officials said.
A voluntary boil advisory was issued by the city for everyone on the system Saturday night. So, what's the situation right now?
"We have been trying to get water to everybody even if there was low pressure. We're gradually building the system back up. There may be some fluctuations in the evening today as we direct more water to areas where we know that there are known shortages. But we do strongly believe that almost everybody in the city should have water by tomorrow," said William Daniel, water and sewerage director.
"City employees have been out over the last couple of days working their butts off to make sure our water system is in the best shape that it can possibly be. We know that the weather gets a vote, so we have a lot of breaks in our system and a lot of issues going on right now and they are out there working super hard for us, and I wanted to thank them," said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Shreveport has set up a water distribution site in the Shreveport fire maintenance facility on Mansfield Road.
Caddo Parish sheriff's, Homeland security and the Shreveport Volunteer Network are helping get water to those in need. They will be handing out water at town halls in Blanchard, Gilliam, Belcher and Greenwood until 7 p.m. Monday. Each family will be allowed one case of 24 bottles.
Shreveport is just one of a long list of ArkLaTex communities facing water woes.
Boil advisories are in effect for several Louisiana communities including:
- Blanchard
- Natchitoches
- Coushatta
- Central Claiborne water system
- Haughton
- Mansfield
- Mooringsport
A boil advisory remains in effect for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place in Bossier City.