GREENWOOD, La. – Water service has been restored to the town of Greenwood. However, customers should expect water flow to be slow since the system is operating at one-third capacity.
Town officials expect it will take until midnight until the water system is back up to full power,
“Please be patient, the water is coming,” according to a social media post.
Meanwhile, town officials ask customers to continue to conserve water. And a boil advisory remains in place. Water should be boiled for a full minute in a clean container before consumption.
The town of Benton is without water.
The Town of Haughton is making a special emergency appeal to its water customers to conserve as much water as possible.
The town is down to five working wells at this time and the tanks at the working wells are low. This will lead to a reduction in water pressure resulting in the town issuing a boil advisory for drinking water and could possibly lead to a water outage such as that being faced by other local municipalities.
Customers may see some brown water due to the high amount of iron in a tank that is low on capacity, Haughton officials said.
“By reducing your usage, you will allow the tanks to fill up again. Temperatures are not at the critical stage that they have been in the past two days so the need to drip water from faucets has subsided,” Haughton officials said.
Here’s a list of other area water systems that also have boil advisories in place and/or asking customers to conserve water usage:
- Village Water in Princeton
- Lakeview Waterworks District in Shreveport
- Blanchard Water System
- Fairview-Union Water System in Coushatta.
- Thomasville Water System
- Oil City Waterworks Water System
- Keatchie Water System
- North DeSoto Water System
- Vivian Water System
- City of Natchitoches including Waterworks District 1
- South DeSoto Water System
- Grand Cane Water System