STONEWALL, La. - Two rural water districts issued boil advisories Sunday.
The North DeSoto Water System in Stonewall issued an advisory after high usage caused the lack of water in the system's storage tanks.
The water system said it had switched to a backup supply to allow the tanks to refill.
Once the tanks are operational again, they will switch back to their own supply.
Until then, a boil advisory is in effect.
Areas impacted include the north DeSoto Parish in and around the Stonewall area.
The water system is also asking customers to be mindful of excessive use during the current drought and extreme temperatures.
The Doyline Waterworks District #1 has also issued a boil water advisory.
The water district said the latest shipment of chlorine has not arrived and the district is unable to treat the water sufficiently.
The advisory will remain in effect until the chemicals are delivered and satisfactory test samples are returned.