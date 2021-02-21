Bottled Water

CADDO PARISH, La. - Water distribution sites for citizens of Shreveport and Caddo Parish will open at noon Sunday, Feb. 21, at several locations across the area. Each vehicle is limited to one case of water until supplies last. Residents can pick up a case at the following locations:

Shreveport:

Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)

Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)

C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)

Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)

Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)

Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Greenwood / West Caddo:

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9500 Greenwood-Springridge Road, Shreveport

Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Keithville:

Keithville Compactor Site, 5159 Keithville Springridge Road

Blanchard:

Town Hall, 110 Main Street

Oil City:

Town Hall, 202 Allen Street

Vivian:

Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama Avenue

Belcher:

Village Hall, 411 Charles Street

Ida:

Ida Community Center, 3016 Lewis Avenue

