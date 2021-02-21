CADDO PARISH, La. - Water distribution sites for citizens of Shreveport and Caddo Parish will open at noon Sunday, Feb. 21, at several locations across the area. Each vehicle is limited to one case of water until supplies last. Residents can pick up a case at the following locations:
Shreveport:
Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)
Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)
C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)
Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)
Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)
Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Greenwood / West Caddo:
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9500 Greenwood-Springridge Road, Shreveport
Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
Keithville:
Keithville Compactor Site, 5159 Keithville Springridge Road
Blanchard:
Town Hall, 110 Main Street
Oil City:
Town Hall, 202 Allen Street
Vivian:
Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama Avenue
Belcher:
Village Hall, 411 Charles Street
Ida:
Ida Community Center, 3016 Lewis Avenue