The water flowing through pipes in Many may not be safe to drink. That's why the Many Water System is issuing a boil advisory for residents effective immediately. This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Many Water System.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Water officials tell KTBS 3 News that there is damage to a water main at the water plant at Toledo Bend that feeds into the city.