SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing arguments will take place Wednesday morning in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins.
The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon. The trial started Aug. 29 in Caddo District Judge John Mosely's courtroom.
Watkins, 37, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 2018 robbery and slayings of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather, 32. Prosecutors said the couple were leaving Mall St. Vincent that night when Watkins approached and asked to use Heather Jose’s cellphone.
The couple, described by friends and family as trusting and generous, agreed to give him a ride. Their bodies were later found in a burning car outside an abandoned house on Penick Street. Watkins, who faces mandatory life in prison if convicted as charged, has pleaded not guilty.
There have been four trial dates in Watkins’ case -- which started out as a capital-punishment case before prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty -- and has involved dozens of motions by defense attorneys.