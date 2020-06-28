MINDEN, La.- A new city councilman was sworn in Sunday for Minden.
Wayne Edwards will serve as District A city councilman.
On April 23, Edwards was originally appointed to fill the vacant seat by Governor John Bel Edwards.
Minden Mayor Terry Gardener later suspended the appointment.
Edwards says he looks forward to being apart of the council to guide the direction for the city.
"You can't go anywhere without a plan," Edwards said. "You got to have an idea of what you wanna accomplish and how you wanna accomplish and as a team you want to sit down and have those types of discussions."
Edwards previously ran for the position back in November 2018.