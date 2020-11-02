SHREVEPORT, La. - Millions of people across the country will head to the polls Tuesday and there will be an occasional issue.
There are several ways to report them.
Arkansas
- State Board of Election Commissioners can be contacted at 501-682-1834 or 1-800-411-6996 or you can file a complaint here.
- Arkansas Secretary of State office can be contact at 800-482-1127
Louisiana
- The Louisiana Secretary of State's office has set up an election fraud hotline at 1-800-722-5305.
Oklahoma
- The Oklahoma State Election Board phone number is 405-521-2391.
Texas
- Texans can report possible voting rights abuses and errors to 1-800-252-8683, 512-463-5650
- Contact your local election official.
Voters can also file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division by clicking here or by calling 202-307-2767 or 1-800-253-3931.
People can learn more about their rights by clicking either here or on their state.