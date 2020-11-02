vote
SHREVEPORT, La. - Millions of people across the country will head to the polls Tuesday and there will be an occasional issue. 

There are several ways to report them.

Arkansas

  • State Board of Election Commissioners can be contacted at 501-682-1834 or 1-800-411-6996 or you can file a complaint here
  • Arkansas Secretary of State office can be contact at 800-482-1127

Louisiana

  • The Louisiana Secretary of State's office has set up an election fraud hotline at 1-800-722-5305. 

Oklahoma

  • The Oklahoma State Election Board phone number is 405-521-2391.

Texas

  • Texans can report possible voting rights abuses and errors to 1-800-252-8683, 512-463-5650
  • Contact your local election official. 

Voters can also file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division by clicking here or by calling 202-307-2767 or 1-800-253-3931. 

People can learn more about their rights by clicking either here or on their state. 

Arkansas

Louisiana

Texas

