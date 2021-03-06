Shreveport, LA - Some of the best spellers in the area got together on Saturday to see who would advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
A scaled back version of the Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee this year.
Because of Covid 19 only 10 spellers competing, when normally there would be close to 50.
But, the competition was no less fierce for the title of champion
In the end it came down to Archer Thompson a 5th grader from Cypress Academy and Kyrsten Thompson (no relation) from Herndon Magnet School.
The final word was....... "newtonian"
Kyrsten Thompson got it right and is your Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee Champion. The 8th grader has been competing in Bee's for years to get to this point.
"At Herndon, my current school I won the spelling bee in 2nd grad, 6th grade, 7th grade and of course this year, 8th grade. I went to regionals here in 6th and 7th grade and this year I finally won. Feels great because I've worked so hard to get here and memorize words and learn languages of origin. Just feels great to finally have my hard work pay off," Kyrsten Thompson from Herndon Magnet School
Kyrsten will compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee which will be held near Orlando, Florida on July 8th.