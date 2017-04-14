Do you feel like climbing the walls sometimes.
Well...There's a place in Shreveport you can do just that.
I used to climb in Washington D.C., and before that in New York City, and other places outdoors.
Polo Gonzalez opened a business that's definitely unique to Shreveport.
He says, "The first climbing gym in Northwest Louisiana. And it's been great so far."
It's called G-Rock Climbing and they just opened their walls for business, this year.
I thought it would be awesome to have one in Shreveport / Bossier for the benefit of my children and the children of others, young adults, and everyone else who likes to climb," Polo said.
And they have climbing that fits all styles and preferences.
"We have bouldering. Where you climb without a rope. It's free climbing," he said.
He added, "We have top rope climbing. Where you're secured by a rope as you climb up a 28 foot wall."
Anyone can do this sport. No matter your age. Even our Morning show technical director....Josh.
Josh said, "Once you get up half way you think ok I'm not looking down anymore. I won't look down. And then you look down and then you think ok I'm gonna look up,"
Polo said, "We welcome people from ages two to no limit. Children love to climb. They're natural born climbers," he said.
And no matter your energy level, it's a great work out.
Polo stated, "I would say it's as good as hour, hour and a half at the gym. It works all your muscles. It stretches you. It works in your core. You're upper body and your lower body. A lot of people think that climbing is all about climbing with your upper body. It's not. It's about climbing with your legs. You use every single muscle and muscles you didn't even know you have."
That would be the one I'd be concerned about actually.
Hey....if she can do it.....I definitely can maybe do it, possibly. So Polo showed me the ropes.....So to speak.
"We have a good mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrains," according to Polo.
He added, "Each one is a route. So each color is a route. So depending on the number the difficulty increases. The higher the number the more difficult the climb."
Ok. V-0....easiest. V-9....hardest climb. I know which one to start with now. So we'll start at v zero then. V zero. That's what we'll start then. The white one is a v zero. That's what I need. The kitty climb.
Polo said, "This pink is a v-zero too. So this is a good one just to warm up. Holds are big. So easy. Big and gentle. You don't need a lot of balancing. You just go up."
He then gave me some tips on how to climb smart and not overwork myself.
"You want your legs to carry your weight, he said.
Not good. Not good at all.
He encouraged through my climb, stating, "Like this. Like that. Little by little. That's not bad. No it's not too bad."
Polo then showed me the cave. It's rating.....V-8. That's near the top of most difficult climbs.
Polo stated, "You have to know what you're doing in terms of balancing your body to minimize the amount of strength you need to climb up the wall."
So I watched Polo do it first. Then I tried. Tried being the key word here.
"Bring your left hip in. And then right hand through that hole. That big jug over there. Put your feet. You gotta go from there all the way to that one. Oh. Close. That's right. Almost," he said.
If free climbing is not your thing, they'll hook ya up with ropes and harnesses.
My camera guy, Josh said, "Alright Brian. Tell me what you're doing here."
I have no idea. I'm tightening my belt. My harness. Getting ready to climb....what is it called. The top rope walk. The top rope walk.
This wall requires a safety harness and safety rope.
Polo said, "Because the wall is 28 feet tall. You cannot afford to fall from that height. That's why the rope to secure you."
So people who are brand new to this...Do you help them along?
He said, "Yeah we have an orientation for every customer."
Polo double-checked my harness before I began my climb.
"When you climb with a partner you want to make sure they're secure," he cautioned.
The buddy system.
"That's right the buddy system. Belt above the hip bone. Then you're good to go. This side of the wall is more advanced," Polo added.
(I fall) Now he tells me. After a few practices I finally got it down.
That was fun. It was a little easier because I was on the kiddy side. So I was able to climb it a little better. It was a little advanced.
That was so much fun. And a very friendly laid back atmosphere too. What a way to un-wind. Along with climbing, G-Rock Climbing also offers high intensity interval training workouts and yoga. For more on where to find G-Rock Climbing and much more just go to our website and click on the link to this story.
