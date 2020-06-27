BOSSIER CITY, La.- The group “We the People” held a peaceful march and protest in Bossier City looking to move Bossier forward.
The march started at Walbrook Park and ended at the Bossier Civic Center.
According to the group, they tried to work with the city for the march and protest, but they say the city did not cooperate with them.
When they arrived at the civic center, counter-protesters were there but remained out of the way while the rally was going on.
Organizers say that even though they feel they weren't welcome they remain persistent in their message.
“There is so much systemic oppression but there is no community outreach, there is no support from the official, authorities to the people, and for me, that is even a greater reason for us to fight this here in Bossier,” organizer Alyssa Fyfe said.
“People tend to leave or run or go to Shreveport because it's more welcoming but that’s just more of a reason for us to stay here and persist because even though you're going to try and swap us down we going to keep fighting.”
“We need to stand together and be solid with one another and make sure we understand that all black lives matter and we need to be inclusive of every black life,” organizer Caitlin Douglas said.
The group also made demands today which included an independent citizens review board to handle any investigations of crimes involving law enforcement making Juneteenth a city-wide holiday and a change to the time of the city council meetings to accommodate more citizens.