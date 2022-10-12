BATON ROUGE, La. - A committee of Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved a watered-down version of a plan aimed at improving reading skills among third- and fourth-graders.
Under the original plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, students who failed an end-of-year screening would have been required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation and, if not, they would be forced to repeat the grade.
Under the proposal endorsed Tuesday, students required to undergo reading remediation could skip summer school and ask a team of adult leaders at the school to decide whether they would have to repeat the grade or receive other assistance.
"It forces all the adults in the building to work together," Brumley said.
"What we have done is modify our policy along the way to make it as acceptable as it can possibly be," he said.
