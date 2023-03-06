SHREVEPORT, La. – Three felons with handguns in their possession were arrested in separate traffic stops last week.
Decovious Wilson, 23, and Deandro Harris, 26, were arrested Saturday as the Shreveport Police Community Response Units were patrolling College Street and Highland Avenue in a crime deterrent operation.
Friday afternoon, Lonnie Garner, 39, was arrested by the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team as it conducted a traffic stop at North Market and Nelson streets. The team was working the area to combat illegal gun trafficking.
Police said all three had guns but they were not supposed to since they have prior felony convictions.
Garner also was charged with one possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.