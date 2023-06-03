SHREVEPORT La. - Today, businesses and groups from the Shreveport community came together at the Shreveport Convention Center for the Wear Orange: we can end violence rally.
“It’s just to get people aware of the resources that are here and available in the Shreveport area,” said Tiesha Davis, owner of Davis Financial Consultants, LLC.
Wearing orange was encouraged because it is the color hunters wear to protect themselves.
In the workshops, people learned about resources to help prevent gun violence.
“When people don't have resources, they make poor choices,” said Davis.
Some of the resources offered include fitness, financial literacy, conflict resolution, the impact of gun violence, and interactions with law enforcement.
“There are plenty of resources here to help. And we're trying to get the streets better and in a better place. End the gun violence so we can all have some peace,” said Davis, “Ask for help, reach out, whether it's mental, financial, whatever. Reach out. Somebody is available to give you assistance, direct you into repair for whatever it may be to get help.”
Wear Orange occurs nationally on the first Friday in June and the following weekend each year.