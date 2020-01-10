SHREVEPORT, La - Severe storms are in the forecast for the area later this evening and overnight. When severe weather hits, weather warnings are generated by the National Weather Service here in Shreveport.
Meteorologist here at KTBS and at the National Weather Service use a variety of tools to forecast severe weather, including data from weather balloons. Weather balloons are released at least twice a day to gather valuable information on atmospheric conditions.
