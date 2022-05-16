Water Vapor Image for Our Next Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image for Our Next Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was located near the Pacific Northwest as of late Monday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast for Next Weekend

This weather feature is projected to move over the ArkLaTex by next Saturday.

Precisioncast for Next Saturday

At the surface, it will have a cold front that could cool us down and bring some rain.

7 Day Forecast

Highs next weekend may fall into the 80s!  Until then, near record highs in the 90s are forecast.

