SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was located near the Pacific Northwest as of late Monday evening.
This weather feature is projected to move over the ArkLaTex by next Saturday.
At the surface, it will have a cold front that could cool us down and bring some rain.
Highs next weekend may fall into the 80s! Until then, near record highs in the 90s are forecast.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.