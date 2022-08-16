Wednesday's Weather Maker
Wednesday's Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the northern plains is moving toward the ArkLaTex.

Jet Stream Forecast

It's forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through by late Thursday.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for Wednesday Afternoon (Storm Prediction Center)

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours are possible.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The front may settle down near I-20 on Thursday.  More showers and thunderstorms are forecast.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could be an inch or more.

7 Day Forecast

After highs over 100 degrees on Wednesday, a cool down is expected for the rest of the work / school week.  Afternoon temperatures are forecast in the 80s to low 90s.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments