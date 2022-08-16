SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the northern plains is moving toward the ArkLaTex.
It's forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through by late Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours are possible.
The front may settle down near I-20 on Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms are forecast.
Rain amounts could be an inch or more.
After highs over 100 degrees on Wednesday, a cool down is expected for the rest of the work / school week. Afternoon temperatures are forecast in the 80s to low 90s.
