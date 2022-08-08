SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere is forecast to drift south into the ArkLaTex during the next few days. As a result, the rain chance is projected to increase. Cooler weather is also expected.
Showers and storms may cover much of the area by Tuesday afternoon.
More rain is anticipated on Wednesday.
And it may linger into Thursday morning before the disturbance departs the area.
Rainfall could exceed an inch or two during this time.
High temperatures could stay in the low to mid 90s through Thursday.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.