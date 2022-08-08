Water Vapor Image of our Weather Pattern Change
Water Vapor Image of our Weather Pattern Change

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere is forecast to drift south into the ArkLaTex during the next few days.  As a result, the rain chance is projected to increase.  Cooler weather is also expected.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms may cover much of the area by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More rain is anticipated on Wednesday.

Thursday Morning Forecast

And it may linger into Thursday morning before the disturbance departs the area.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rainfall could exceed an inch or two during this time.

7 Day Forecast

High temperatures could stay in the low to mid 90s through Thursday.

