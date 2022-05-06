Jet Stream Forecast for Next Week
Jet Stream Forecast for Next Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Jet Stream Forecast shows a strong ridge of high pressure developing next week.  This stagnant weather pattern will block any storms systems from entering the ArkLaTex for several days.  It also resembles mid-summer like conditions when we see our hottest weather!

7 Day Forecast

Next week's forecast shows projected high temperatures some 15 to 20 degrees above average in the mid to upper 90s (Average is 82 degrees).  A few records are in jeopardy if this outlook checks out.

Here are the records for the next week according to the Shreveport National Weather Service:

Saturday, 5/7:  94 in 1875

Mother's Day, 5/8:  94 in 1875

Monday 5/9:  93 in 2011

Tuesday 5/10:  95 in 1887

Wednesday 5/11:  95 in 1886

Thursday 5/12:  96 in 1886

Friday 5/13:  94 in 1886.

Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend for the latest.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments