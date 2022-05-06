SHREVEPORT, La. - The Jet Stream Forecast shows a strong ridge of high pressure developing next week. This stagnant weather pattern will block any storms systems from entering the ArkLaTex for several days. It also resembles mid-summer like conditions when we see our hottest weather!
Next week's forecast shows projected high temperatures some 15 to 20 degrees above average in the mid to upper 90s (Average is 82 degrees). A few records are in jeopardy if this outlook checks out.
Here are the records for the next week according to the Shreveport National Weather Service:
Saturday, 5/7: 94 in 1875
Mother's Day, 5/8: 94 in 1875
Monday 5/9: 93 in 2011
Tuesday 5/10: 95 in 1887
Wednesday 5/11: 95 in 1886
Thursday 5/12: 96 in 1886
Friday 5/13: 94 in 1886.
Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend for the latest.