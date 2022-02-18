Current Drought Monitor (NOAA)
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to NOAA's Drought Monitor for this week, the ArkLaTex is experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought.

Current Burn Bans

As a result, burn bans cover much of Arkansas and all of Louisiana.

Water Vapor Imager of our Next Week Weather Makers as of Friday Evening

Two weather disturbances shown in the Water Vapor imagery out west are signs of a weather pattern change for next week.

Jet Stream Forecast for Next Week

The jet stream is forecast to shift into a southwesterly flow set up for Monday through Thursday.  This often times keeps the ArkLaTex unsettled, even soggy.

Monday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Thursday Forecast

Showers and a few storms are forecast Monday through late Thursday.

Forecast Rain Totals Monday through Thursday

Rain amounts could add up to a few inches or better.

Get the latest forecasts this coming weekend from Meteorologist Tom Konvicka.

