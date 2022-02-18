SHREVEPORT, La. - According to NOAA's Drought Monitor for this week, the ArkLaTex is experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought.
As a result, burn bans cover much of Arkansas and all of Louisiana.
Two weather disturbances shown in the Water Vapor imagery out west are signs of a weather pattern change for next week.
The jet stream is forecast to shift into a southwesterly flow set up for Monday through Thursday. This often times keeps the ArkLaTex unsettled, even soggy.
Showers and a few storms are forecast Monday through late Thursday.
Rain amounts could add up to a few inches or better.
