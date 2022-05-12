(BENTONVILLE, Ar.) - On May 11-12, 2022, 350 business and thought leaders came together in Bentonville, Arkansas for the Heartland Summit to learn from each other and take new ideas back to their cities and build resilient communities.
Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at the event, as well as Governor Asa Hutchinson, Pharrell Williams, Jamie Dimon, Gayle Jennings-O’Bryne, Steuart Walton, Mayor Emily Larson, Mayor Steven Reed, Elisa Villanueva Beard, and others.
The 2022 Heartland Summit convened policymakers, entrepreneurs, and economic development officials to pursue solutions to strengthen the heartland’s economy.
Summit attendees took part in interactive discussions about such critical topics as regional economic competitiveness, innovation, entrepreneurship, 21st century skills and jobs, healthy living, arts and culture, and more.