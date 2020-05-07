APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Unemployment Benefits

A store for rent sign hangs in the window of an empty storefront on Broadway, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

The number of filed unemployment applications has risen to 33.5 million. Currently, 22.7 million people are now receiving unemployment aid.

KTBS 3 News speaks with Tommy Williams of Williams Financial Advisors in Shreveport on the impact that unemployment has on the economy since the start of the stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.

How does unemployment affect previously working clients with investment portfolios?

During this time of laid-off workers receiving employment aid, how would you suggest they use their benefits responsibly?

What are the best options for business owners, self-employed individuals, contractors and gig workers?

Let's talk about the oil and gas production industry. Murphy Oil Corp. has suffered a first-quarter loss of $416.1 million. How does a huge profit loss with an oil company take a hit on our economy?

