The number of filed unemployment applications has risen to 33.5 million. Currently, 22.7 million people are now receiving unemployment aid.
KTBS 3 News speaks with Tommy Williams of Williams Financial Advisors in Shreveport on the impact that unemployment has on the economy since the start of the stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.
Related Content: 33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Related Content: Local O&G company files bankruptcy, Ark. company moves amid industry crisis
How does unemployment affect previously working clients with investment portfolios?
During this time of laid-off workers receiving employment aid, how would you suggest they use their benefits responsibly?
What are the best options for business owners, self-employed individuals, contractors and gig workers?
Let's talk about the oil and gas production industry. Murphy Oil Corp. has suffered a first-quarter loss of $416.1 million. How does a huge profit loss with an oil company take a hit on our economy?