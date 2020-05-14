Organizations in Shreveport and Bossier City are working together as a collective to help businesses ease into Phase One under the White House COVID-19 guidance, which officially begins Friday, May 15.
Businesses within the twin cities are encouraged to visit Open Safe SBC to find downloadable resources related to their industries.
KTBS 3 News scheduled a video conference on Thursday, May 14 with Lisa Johnson, the President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, to learn how the Bossier Chamber is contributing its part by helping local businesses move into Phase One in an effective way.
Businesses are in the middle of laying out the best procedures to open under strict guidelines. How is the Bossier Chamber of Commerce contributing their part by helping local businesses ease into Phase One?
It is time to reopen. Has the chamber been working with certain businesses who are going to be affected by Phase One?
Have restaurants made the choice to continue curbside services in Phase One?
Why is it important to remind businesses that this is not the time to try to exceed the maximum level allowed inside the facilities?