SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport is part of yet another major COVID-19 clinical trial.
Nitric oxide, the gas that the body produces to keep blood flowing and regulate blood pressure, is the newest trial. The Shreveport campus is one of five sites in the world studying the effectiveness of inhaled nitric oxide against COVID-19.
“What makes this so exciting is not only are we on the forefront, we are on the forefront of the forefront,” said Dr. Keith Scott, the principal investigator for the trial at LSU Health Shreveport.
This is not the first time inhaled nitric oxide has been used to fight a coronavirus. It was used in 2004 during the SARS outbreak.
“In the first SARS, COVID 1, there were a few people that got it towards the end and they actually did better. So, we looked at this gas and said, not only does it work in helping oxygenation, it actually may kill the virus,” said Scott.
What’s most exciting is that if the inhaled nitric acid proves effective, it already has FDA approval and can immediately be deployed in the fight against the study is being conducted with mass general being studied for its effectiveness against COVID-19.
“We have been dosing the patient, a really sweet gentleman. And we have our residents in there because we are educating them also. We have our investigator and the patient is able to ask lots of questions,” said Kim Hutchinson, a clinical research nurse with LSU Health Shreveport who has been administering the inhaled gas to the first participant in the study.
Hutchinson is also the mother of three sons. She says takes extra precautions before greeting them each night.
“I go home through the laundry room. I have a change of clothes in there, I change my clothes then I go straight to the shower," Hutchinson said.
And as the state re-opens, it may take that type of sacrifice to protect anyone at home who may be more vulnerable to the virus.