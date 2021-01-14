...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.2 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Sunday morning and continue falling to 12.7 feet Tuesday evening.
* Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat
ramp suffering overflow.
