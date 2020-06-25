Shreveport, La. - “The novel coronavirus doesn’t spread across the room,” said LSU Health Shreveport Doctor L. Keith Scott. Hear more in this web extra about the spike in COVID-19 cases, how the spike is putting stress on hospitals, and whether wearing a mask really helps.
Here’s KTBS-3’s Brenda Teele’s slightly edited conversation with LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrics Professor Dr. L Keith Scott who also specializes in critical care medicine and is overseeing the clinical trials for Inhaled Nitric Oxide at LSU Health Shreveport.