SHREVEPORT, La. - The impeachment of President Trump has been on hold during the holidays, in part due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal to forward the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate. She says it is critical there be a fair trial and that's the reason for the delay.
KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr sat down with Congressman Mike Johnson from Bossier Parish. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he's been front and center for all proceedings to date.
If this impeachment hold continues, can Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell force Pelosi's hand?
"I think he can. I think ultimately if she belabors the point too long, he can just set a date certain and say the senate is going to have a trial on this date and you can either participate or not. At that point, I think it would be an easy acquittal. I think the president is gong to have an easy acquittal either way, because their case is so weak," Johnson said.
Johnson could not confirm nor deny speculation that he and Texarkana area Congressman John Ratcliffe would be a part of President Trump's defense team.