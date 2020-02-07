SHREVEPORT, La - The 2020 Daytona 500 is one week from Sunday on February 16th. It marks the start of the Nascar racing season. As a new season approaches, Patrick Dennis is kicking off a new series called "Track Talk."
On "Track Talk," Patrick, along with Ronnie Humphrey, will recap previous races and look ahead to the next week. He will also address the racing headlines of the week and talk about our local tracks.
In this first episode, Patrick and Ronnie talk about the year head, the Daytona 500, and new rule changes.