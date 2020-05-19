ARLINGTON, Texas - Hundreds of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader hopefuls would normally head into semi-finals this weekend.
The audition is a four day process, but because of the pandemic things are different this year.
KTBS 3’s Brenda Teele talks one on one with Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer for the Dallas Cowboys.
The cheerleaders are a major part of the brand and recognized worldwide.
Hear how the team is overcoming the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 in this KTBS 3 Web Extra report.