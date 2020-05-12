SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s been more than 2 months since self-isolation and shuttered businesses became the norm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there’s gradual re-openings in many areas, we still could be more than a year away from life returning to normal.
Meanwhile, what’s becoming known as quarantine fatigue is setting in. It’s becoming harder to stay home in accordance with the Governor’s order.
Is quarantine fatigue real? Brenda Teele has a conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Michelle Yetman, PhD with LSU Health Shreveport.