SHREVEPORT, La. - Coronavirus has put businesses on the critical list. In Shreveport, there's some help available to business owners in the form of an online help desk.
Shreve.biz launched on Friday. It's a partnership that includes the City of Shreveport, SUSLA, Cohab, and the Greater Shreveport and Shreveport-Bossier African American Chambers of Commerce.
The site has information on various forms of financial assistance available to businesses -- such as forms of credit, small business loans and the new federal stimulus.
"What we want to do is help out local businesses to navigate all that and learn what applies to them and find the sources of help that'll be able to help them survive with the ultimate goal that they be able to reopen and eventually thrive when the economy can come back to full steam," said Brandon Fail, Economic Development Director for the City of Shreveport.
A team of 15 professional volunteers are ready to help via video or telephone. They include lawyers, accountants, bankers and fellow business owners.
"We are going to be able to set up business owners with those individuals for private, confidential, one-on-one advisory sessions," Fail said. "And those volunteers are getting familiar with the federal stimulus aid as well as the SBA disaster loan application process, do we can furnish that information as quickly as possible."
As for what businesses can do before loans or the stimulus come available, Fail said, "In some cases, businesses can contact their landlords or their bank to seek adjustments or delays or waivers in payments. And in other cases, businesses need to expand their lines of credit. And so we're working to help them get connected to local banks or to work with their own banks to do so."
A business owner's first stop should be at the Shreve.biz website.