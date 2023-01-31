MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday.
Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security.
The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m.
"This decision is consistent with all school districts east of Webster Parish that border the state of Arkansas," Rowland said.
All after school tutoring as well as extra-curricular/athletic activities will go on as scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Rowland plans for all campuses and buildings to reopen on Thursday.
Here's a look at decisions made so far in other areas:
CLAIBORNE PARISH
All schools in Claiborne Parish will be closed Wednesday.
CADDO PARISH
Evangel Christian Academy Elementary and Middle/High School will have a delayed start Wednesday. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. Evangel Learning Center will remain open for regular business hours.
As for Caddo Parish Schools, district leadership is actively monitoring the weather forecast and working with the National Weather Service. Any changes to school schedules will be updated as soon as a decision is made.
BOSSIER PARISH
There are no plans to cancel classes at Bossier Parish Schools so far. District officials have been receiving the latest weather and road information from the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP), National Weather Service and Bossier Parish. However, if weather conditions deteriorate drastically and prompt closures the decision will be updated.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Due to a mechanical failure with the heating system and the near-freezing temperatures, NSU Middle Lab and NSU Elementary Schools will be closed Wednesday. Information regarding re-opening will be released as soon as it is available.
ARKANSAS
Hope Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. Students will have an AMI Day. Any take-home work will be graded after schools return to normal operation.
TEXAS
Marshall ISD will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Dismissal time is the same. Employees need to be on campus by 9:30 a.m. School buses will run about two hours after the normal start time.