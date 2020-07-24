MINDEN, La. — Webster Parish officials have confirmed the victim in a fatal, single-vehicle crash Thursday as a Transitional Work Program participant housed at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center, according to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker.
Billy Cobb, 51, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on state Highway 528 after taking a company vehicle from his work release-related employer.
The Transitional Work Program is administered by the Louisiana Department of Corrections and managed by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. Selected participants, who are inmates, work full-time at area employers to receive work training and skills.
“This is a tragic situation. We are still gathering all the facts, but our initial investigation revealed that Mr. Cobb took a company vehicle, a 2005 Toyota pickup truck, from his place of employment without authorization and left the business,” said Parker.
According to State Police, Cobb lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the highway. As a result, the vehicle overturned and struck a tree, causing fatal injuries.
Troopers said Cobb was wearing a seat belt. Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash.
Parker said he would like to thank the first responders and the State Police for their rapid response to the crash.