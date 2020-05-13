UPDATE posted 10:40 a.m. May 13
MINDEN, La. -- District Attorney Schuyler Marvin filed separate petitions for writ of mandamus Wednesday morning in Webster District Court against Minden council members Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford.
If the judge elects to set them for a hearing -- rather than ordering the two to attend and participate in meetings -- then Bradford's will be heard on July 7 before District Judge Charles Smith and Walker's on June 30 before District Judge Mike Craig.
Both petitions point out the council members began refusing to attend or participate in regular and special meetings since early 2019. It lists Walker's absences on Feb. 4, 2019, Nov. 4, 2019, April 6, May 4, May 6, May 7 and May 11. Bradford absences were on Feb. 18, 2019, Nov. 4, 2019, April 6, May 4, May 6, May 7 and May 11.
"This lack of attendance and participation has caused the council to not have a quorum, which is necessary for the council to take official action to conduct the business affairs for the operation of the city," both petitions state. "Attendance and participation in council meetings is a ministerial duty required by law of a person elected to serve as a council person."
Marvin is asking each judge to order Walker and Bradford to attend and participate in the council meetings whether in person or by telephone. He also asks for an alternate order for both council members to tell the judge why they can't attend or participate in the meetings.
The Minden City Council has another special meeting set for 2 p.m. today to take up a host of matters that have been postponed for the past two months because of a lack of quorum to conduct meetings.
UPDATE posted 2 p.m. May 12
BENTON, La. -- Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin this week is filing a court action against two Minden council members who have been consistent no-shows for regular and special meetings over the past two months.
Marvin told KTBS Tuesday he's preparing a writ of mandamus against Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford. It will be filed in Webster District Court on Wednesday, he said.
The purpose of a mandamus, Marvin explained, is to "force public officials to do what they are required to do under the law. ... It forces them to do their job and that's to attend meetings."
KTBS contacted Walker and Bradford for reaction to Marvin's plans and the separate attorney general's opinion issued Monday to Mayor Terry Gardner related to their meeting absences, and both said they had no comment.
Marvin said he also is looking at filing a criminal charge of malfeasance in office; however, he wants to try the mandamus first.
"I'd rather they stand before a judge and tell him why they can't attend the meetings," Marvin said.
The state attorney general's office addressed a similar issue in a 1993 opinion related to the lack of attendance by a 14-member state nursing supply and demand commission. The commission's chairman complained in his letter to then-Attorney General Richard Ieyoub that it was difficult to get all members at one meeting.
Ieyoub's opinion stated, in part: "Should certain members fail to attend the meetings as required by law, the remedy of mandamus may be available to compel the attendance of those members. A writ of mandamus can be employed to direct a public officer to perform a ministerial duty required by law. ... Attendance at meetings is not a discretionary duty of a member, but is, in the opinion of this office, a duty purely ministerial in nature."
ORIGINAL STORY posted 3 p.m. May 11
MINDEN, La. – Two Minden council members who continue to boycott City Council meetings could be charged with malfeasance in office for intentionally failing to perform their “lawful duty,” the state attorney general said Monday in a legal opinion.
However, Attorney General Jeff Landry said a decision to prosecute public officials for the crime falls so the district attorney, who has “broad discretion” to bring charges, according to the opinion issued to Mayor Terry Gardner.
KTBS has reached out to District Attorney Schuyler Marvin for comment.
Gardner sought the opinion because of the frequent absences of council members Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford, both of whom were no shows Monday for a fourth consecutive meeting since May 4.
According to meeting minutes that note attendance, Walker and Bradford did not attend the April 6 nor the May 4 regular meetings, which are held the first Monday of every month. They also were counted as absent from specially called meetings on May 6 and May 7.
Landry’s five-page opinion not only addresses the absences but also the legality of discussion and pre-planning of issues before the public body outside of the public meeting and what constitutes a walking quorum.
As for the meeting absences, Landry said the crime of malfeasance is “intended to protect the public by deterring elected officials and governmental employees alike from the abuse of public office and duties.”
He notes Minden’s ordinance code addresses the issue and states each council member “shall be required to vote” unless excused by the council.
The attorney general’s office concluded in a previous opinion – unrelated to Minden – that a school board member’s continued failure or refusal to attend meetings without an excuse other than that of "purely business reasons" would “doubtless constitute malfeasance in office.”
Walker and Bradford, whose terms began in January 2019, also were counted as absent from a meeting on Nov. 4. That’s when they showed up but walked out along with a former council member.
Walker also did not attend a Feb. 4 meeting, and Bradford was not in attendance at a Feb. 18 meeting.
Monday, Mayor Terry Gardner said he received an email from Walker who said she was unavailable. Walker had not replied to previous emails concerning her attendance.
Bradford, who informed Gardner about his unavailability for the previous meetings, did not respond to Gardner about Monday’s meeting. Administrative Assistant Wanda Pittman called Bradford’s cell phone from the conference room and did not get an answer.
Gardner has called another special meeting for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
He asked if the attendees – Keith Beard and Pam Bloxom – had any comments. Bloxom had none, but Beard briefly said he was “exasperated” and “frustrated” and “so are a majority of citizens of this city.”
But Beard said wouldn’t say any more because he did not have prepared remarks and “might put my foot in my mouth.” He said he may have more to say Wednesday, even though conceding, “it probably won’t do any good.”
Beard then complimented the work of the city crews over the weekend that responded to get the city’s electricity back on and clean up storm damage. Gardner described the city’s employees as “amazing” and said they realize their responsibility.
Gardner noted that he kept the four council members up to date on progress of the storm repairs, which Walker responded to. “She just doesn’t respond to city council meetings,” he added.
Walker’s and Bradford’s absences have stonewalled the city’s efforts to move forward with hiring of employees, appointing an interim District A council member, appointing a new city attorney, applying for a grant and calling a special election for the District A seat.