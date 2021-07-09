DOYLINE, La. – A Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy who worked part-time for the Doyline Police Department has died after being shot in the line of duty Friday night.
Sheriff Jason Parker said Deputy William Earl Collins Jr., also known as Billy, died from his injury around 7:43 p.m.
"We lost a good man, a family lost a good husband, a good father, a good Webster Parish deputy, a good reserve office, patrol officer for the city of Doyline that loved and served his citizens well," Parker said shortly before midnight during a news conference.
Collins was employed as a supervisor at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center for about 10 years. But he worked part-time for the Doyline Police Department and that's what he was doing when he was fatally shot.
The triggerman, whom was not publicly identified, was transported from the scene to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man who shot the deputy barricaded himself inside a mobile home on Green Tree Street in Doyline for over four hours. Shortly before 11 p.m., two loud bangs were heard at the home then an ambulance drove from the scene to another location where a medical helicopter was waiting.
Collins and two Webster Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call after 6 p.m. Collins was the first on the scene. The officers were met with gunfire, state police Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said.
Collins was shot in the head. The two deputies were not injured; however their patrol units and the Doyline patrol car were damaged by gunfire.
As many as 200 law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including Webster and Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City and Minden police and state police. Parker thanked them for their show of support and response, which he called "overwhelming."
“It just breaks my heart because every time we put on this uniform and we go out and try to serve the public this could happen to anybody. This could happen to any one of us,” Parker said.
He said his focus the next few days, weeks and months will be to support Collins’ family.
Doyline Mayor Steven Bridwell said he has lived in the quiet Doyline community all of his life and "this has got to be the most tragic day that I’ve ever experienced here, and I never thought I’d see this here in our community."
"Billy was loved in the community," said Bridwell in asking everyone to keep the Collins' family in their prayers.
State police are heading up the investigation.