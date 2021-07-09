DOYLINE, La. – A Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy who works part-time for the Doyline Police Department was shot Friday night.
Sheriff Jason Parker said the deputy was flown from the scene in critical condition.
The man who shot the deputy barricaded himself inside a mobile home on Green Tree Street in Doyline for over four hours. Shortly before 11 p.m., two loud bangs were heard at the home then an ambulance drove from the scene to another location where a medical helicopter was waiting.
The deputy reportedly responded to a suicide call at a home when he was shot in the head.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including Webster and Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City and Minden police and state police.
Two Webster Parish sheriff’s patrol units were shot up as well as a Doyline Police Department car, Parker said.
The deputy, whom Parker did not identify, works fulltime at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. But he was working in his capacity as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.