DOYLINE, La. – A Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy who works part-time for the Doyline Police Department was shot Friday night.
Sheriff Jason Parker said the deputy was flown from the scene in critical condition.
The man who shot the deputy is barricaded inside a mobile home on Green Tree Street in Doyline.
The deputy reportedly responded to a suicide call at a home when he was shot in the head.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including Webster and Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City and Minden police and state police.
Two Webster Parish sheriff’s patrol units were shot up as well as a Doyline Police Department car, Parker said.
The deputy, whom Parker did not identify, works fulltime at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. But he was working in his capacity as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.