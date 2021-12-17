SHONGALOO, La. — James Ronald Rowland, the son of a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy, is in custody at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a $1,750 bond following a traffic stop Thursday.
Rowland, 21, of the 700 block of Hanson Road Shongaloo, has been charged with DWI second offense and failure to stop.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said Rowland’s blood alcohol level (BAC) registered at .229%. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08%.
According to the booking report, Rowland was arrested by Webster Parish sheriff’s deputies on Hanson Road Thursday after authorities noticed his vehicle failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Hanson Road and Elton Wise Road.
Rowland’s recent arrest comes almost exactly one year after a Webster Parish grand jury declined to indict him in the 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Nicholas Roath of Blanchard.
The decision not to indict followed months of social media posts by frustrated virtual protesters, including family and friends of the victim, demanding Rowland’s arrest despite an ongoing investigation by Louisiana State Police at the time.
A Facebook page dedicated to Roath is still calling for justice in his name.