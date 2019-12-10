BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Webster Parish inmate who walked away from a work detail has been shot after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in Bossier City, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said.
The condition of the inmate, identified as Norman Guthrie, is unknown, Sexton said.
Shots were fired after Guthrie attempted to run over officers, Sexton said.
Guthrie, 40, is a state inmate who was serving time at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. Sexton said he was at his work detail Monday for the Webster Parish School Board when he learned he was going to have to serve more time in prison because of a miscalculation of his time served.
"When he found out he was not going to be released, he stole one of their trucks and fled," Sexton said.
The U.S. Marshal's task force was called to assist in the search of Guthrie, which continued overnight.
Additional information Tuesday morning was relayed to the marshals, who were joined by Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies in pursuing Guthrie on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Sexton said.
"My understanding he tried to run over police officers and they fired shots and he was hit," Sexton said.