SHONGALOO, La. — DNA from the body found in Shongaloo Tuesday morning has been returned to Webster Parish sheriff's authorities.
Detectives are continuing the quest to positively identify the body of a white male found in the north Webster Parish community.
The DNA was returned to the sheriff’s office on Thursday, just two days after the body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., for autopsy.
“Our office had it (DNA) expedited to the Crime Lab. The lab said they will do everything possible for a quick turnaround for us,” Sheriff Jason Parker said.
Parker a private landowner found the body on his property. The sheriff has not provided any direct details into the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
“Our investigators continue to conduct interviews and search warrants in an attempt to complete the investigation,” said Parker.
According to sources who spoke under the conditions of anonymity, the body was found on Bud Lee Road. Locals believe it is the body of a man who recently went missing in the area.