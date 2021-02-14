WEBSTER PARISH, LINCOLN PARISH, La. -- Emergency crews east of Shreveport are on call as winter weather arrives in the form of snow and sleet. As of late Sunday night, no major incidents were reported by law enforcement in Lincoln, Webster or Claiborne parishes.
Some extra staff were brought in by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office in case of emergency, but as of 11 p.m., there were no reports of major crashes, downed trees or power outages.
Minden city employees are on call in case of emergency, according to Mayor Terry Gardner. That includes the electric department, streets, and water and sewage. But Mayor Gardner urged people to stay home.
"Just remember if your cold, your animals are cold, so bring them in as well," said Mayor Gardner. "If you have a house, let your water drip at night, because we're gonna be down into the single digits but most of all stay in and stay off the roads unless it's an emergency."