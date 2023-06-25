BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 157. This crash killed 80-year-old Terry Roath.
Investigation revealed that Roath was driving south on LA Hwy 157. He exited the road and hit an embankment before overturning and crashing into a tree.
Roath, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Roath was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.
Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.