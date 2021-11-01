BATON ROUGE, La. -- The manager of airports in Minden and Springhill was recognized during a recent statewide aviation meeting for his work at the airports.
Steven Burdeaux received the Aviation Professional of the Year award during the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's annual Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates annual conference held last week in Baton Rouge.
Other awards went to the Alexandria International Airport for commercial service and Chennault International Airport for general aviation.
“Congratulations to Steven, as well as the Alexandria and Chennault airports, for being the first winners of these prestigious awards,” said DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce Renee A. Lapeyrolerie. “We’re thrilled to recognize excellence in aviation, and we’re proud to have these winners represent that mode of transportation in our state.”
The awards recognize the hardworking airport sponsors and aviation professionals in Louisiana, and the inaugural Louisiana Airport of the Year and Aviation Professional of the Year awards recognize superior achievement and leadership in the state’s aviation field. These awards honor excellence and professionalism at all levels of airport operations.
To be considered eligible for the Airport of the Year award, an airport must have managed all maintenance inspection issues, managed all significant safety-related features, and made a significant impact on aviation through safety improvements/practices, construction, development, or management of aviation resources.
“On behalf of the whole department, congratulations to our award winners,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “As we know, DOTD encompasses much more than roads and bridges. The multimodal aspect is a major component of the agency, and air travel is obviously an important part of our infrastructure for passengers and cargo alike.”