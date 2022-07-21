SPRINGHILL, La. – Have fun while helping to raise funds for animal rescue. That’s the goal of bingo night Saturday at the Civic Center.
LaMa Animal Rescue is holding the annual fund-raising event to pay costs associated with its rescue organization. It begins at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can play 10 games for $20. A $250 jackpot, mystery prize, split the pot and surprises are promised.
A free blackout card can be earned by bringing a case of bottled water for donation to the Springhill Fire Department. There is a limit of one free card per player, but a player can donate as many cases as desired.
Packing a purse with assorted objects also could earn a player a chance at a win.
LaMa Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, community volunteer-based group that advocates for homeless, abused and neglected animals. The organization promotes spay/neuter and transports animals to other shelters, mostly in the northeast, where they are adopted.