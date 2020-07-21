MINDEN, La. — Webster Parish Superintendent Johnny Rowland wants parents, teachers and students to be "flexible and fluid" about schools reopening.
He shared his plans in front of a small corps of staff from the school board on Tuesday.
Reconnect Webster 2020 highlights six specific areas, to include health and safety, transportation, school lunch programs, school uniforms, academic scheduling and online registration.
Rowland offered calming words while explaining future changes within the school district.
"To hopefully, be able to help with some questions and help ease some fears and anxiety that people may be experiencing at this time," Rowland said.
Rowland said he anticipates student hardships and each one will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
He said if a student doesn't have internet access at home, then all of their homework can be downloaded using their thumb drive or Google Chrome Books.
Rowland says the current plan is based on Phase Two with flexibility in case things change in the near future.