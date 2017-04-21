Three Webster Parish men face animal cruelty charges after deputies seized more than 30 dogs possibly used for fighting.
An animal rescue group from Atlanta, Georgia, is stepping in to help as many of the dogs as possible.
"Unfortunately, very often we find dogs that have been trained to fight, when their mind clicks and they see something small running away from them, they don't have time to sort out - is that a dog, is that a child, they just are trained to attack," said Anna Ware, a representative of the organization.
Deputies seized eight dogs from a location on Lorex Road in Minden, where they found them without water. They also found equipment consistent with training dogs for fighting. Ketrick Deaunte Frazier, 37, faces eight counts of animal cruelty in connection with that seizure.
They seized 17 malnourished dogs from Holomon Loop in Dubberly, where they found several dogs restrained with logging chains connected to posts hammered in the ground. Among those dogs were seven puppies, some of them infested with parasites so badly that they may not live. Randall L. Tims, 34, is charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty in connection with that seizure.
They also seized five dogs from a location on Highway 80 in Minden. Laracco T. Batton, 40, is charged with five counts of animal cruelty in connection with that seizure.