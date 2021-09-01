COTTON VALLEY, La. – A Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy who worked part-time for the Cotton Valley Police Department died Tuesday while on duty.
Sheriff Jason Parker said Deputy Trey Copeland was pronounced dead at an area hospital while serving in his capacity of a Cotton Valley police officer after assisting in the pursuit of a motorist on a Cotton Valley roadway.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family... He was a loyal and dedicated servant to the citizens of Webster Parish....he will truly be missed,” Parker told KTBS shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Copeland, who worked at the parish jail — Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, was employed at the sheriff’s office for approximately 10 years. Parker said Copeland had only been working at Cotton Valley PD for roughly a year.
According to Parker, Tuesday, at approximately 6:29 p.m., on U.S Hwy 371, just south of Sarepta, Webster Parish Deputy C. Barton initiated a pursuit of a motorcycle driven by Johnny Jenkins, of the 300 Block of East Street in Cotton Valley.
“Copeland, who was working in the capacity of a Cotton Valley Officer at the time “assisted” in the pursuit. After the pursuit was over and the suspect of the motorcycle was in custody, Officer Copeland indicated he was not feeling well. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” Parker said.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
He is the second Webster Parish deputy to die while on duty on his part-time law enforcement job since July.