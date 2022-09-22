MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested.
According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide.
The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested on the same charge in June.
Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said both crushed and snorted a pill laced with fentanyl in the presence of the 7-month-old.
Lowery told police she went to sleep and when she awoke the baby was not responsive. He was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Lowery was arrested after an autopsy confirmed her son's cause of death.
Johnson, however, checked into a rehabilitation center in Florida. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Minden police tracked him to a halfway house. He was put on a bus, but got off in Mississippi. His mother picked him up there and returned him to Minden, Cropper told the WPJ.